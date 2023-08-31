This hyper rare Starfield AMD GPU and CPU bundle could be yours

If you missed the boat (or, more appropriately, spaceship) for the limited edition Starfield hardware from AMD, we’ve got great news for you. A lucky owner of the AMD CPU and graphics card bundle, has decided to cash in on their Starfield collectible components by putting them on eBay. It’s an open auction, so you can bid right now if you want to get your hands on this hyper-rare hardware.

Both the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Ryzen 7 7800X3D in this set are are emblazoned with a tasteful design reminiscent of the themed Starfield headset and controller. They were initially given away to attendees of QuakeCon 2023 or handed out in online giveaways. With just 500 units of the Starfield-themed RX 7900 XTX produced, it was decidedly tricky to get your hands on the GPU in particular.

Seller ahipstersparadise was lucky enough to manage to snag both. Rather than keeping the kit themselves, they decided to slap the graphics card and processor bundle on eBay. With the Starfield release date creeping ever closer, the space explorer game is probably at its maximum hype, making now a sensible time to cash in.

The current bid is already well over the standard combined MSRP for the GPU and processor in question, so you’ll need deep pockets to be in with a chance here. The listing doesn’t even finish until next Tuesday at 7:34pm EST, so there’s plenty of time for the price to go up.

