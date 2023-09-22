Starfield is the biggest Bethesda game thus far, which means it’s pretty darn massive. Since its recent release, players have been flying through the interstellar setting in search of new companions, missions, and more. If you’ve played the game yourself, then you’ve likely come across the adorable cube-shaped Chunks food items. Every time I see one of the Chunks, I’m not sure whether I’m hungry or scared. I mean, there are cubed cakes, eggs, and pretty much every category of food you can think of.

If you’ve read our Starfield review, then you know how much there is to see in Bethesda’s latest RPG game. With everything from gas giants to water worlds, space is vast and Starfield does a great job of conveying just how much there is out there. Including cube-shaped food. One fan decided that Chunks looked pretty appetizing, and figured the little squares of tasty goodness could make good real-life food. So, she made them in the real world.

Here it is: (almost) everything from the Starfield Chunks menu! pic.twitter.com/iZUXHg8rPf — Kat of Whimsy (formerly c0smikat) (@KatOfWhimsy) September 22, 2023

Twitch partner ‘Kat of Whimsy’ posted her creation on Twitter, writing that she has made “almost” everything from the Starfield Chunks menu. If you watch the video, you’ll see the variety of cubed flavors she remade. From square mashed potatoes to a smushed-looking burger, Kat teaches us that literally anything you eat can be turned into a yummy bite-sized cube.

The textures are everywhere, too. Squishy? Yes. Gelatinous? Sure. Multi-layered? Why not. The more I watch Kat’s video on repeat, the more I think I want to eat Chunks myself. Remember how I said I’m sometimes scared of them? Kat’s recreations feel like exposure therapy. Yes, square food is an exotic, foreign concept, but surely it’s better than what our contemporary astronauts are stuck eating while in space.

