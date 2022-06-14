Starfield planets – all known systems, moons, and worlds

So you want to know about Starfield planets? As you’ll no doubt have seen from the recent Xbox and Bethesda showcase, Starfield has planets. Over 1,000 of them, to be precise, spread across over 100 star systems. On average, each system will have around ten celestial bodies for you to gawp at.

But these Starfield planets aren’t simply there to be eye candy. Some are home worlds of the many Starfield factions, where you can visit their main headquarters in Starfield cities like New Atlantis, on the planet Jemison. But many other worlds are desolate places ripe for exploration, which is just as well as the sole concern of Constellation, one of the primary groups, is to push the frontiers of human understanding.

We now know you can build outposts in Starfield, hire characters to staff them, and harvest resources. It’s likely then that every planet has at least one point of interest worth delving into or some valuable materials that are hard to find. After all, just because there’s no settlement to visit, doesn’t mean there isn’t lost treasure waiting for someone to find. Enough speculation though – here’s everything we know about Starfield planets so far.

What can you do on Starfield planets?

According to Todd Howard, you can “land and explore” on any part of a planet, even if there is a central landmark or settlement to visit. Howard is using Jemison as a specific example for this, so the rule might not be universally true. The unnamed aquatic world where you find the pleasure city of Neon, for example, might not be fully explorable because of all the water. We’ll have to wait until we get closer to the Starfield release date before we find out the full extent of how much you can explore.

If you want to check out the new information for yourself, here’s the trailer for the extended gameplay reveal:

Starfield planets and systems

At the time of writing, we only know a handful of planets and systems as of the Xbox and Bethesda showcase on June 12, 2022. These are all of the named star systems we’ve seen so far:

Sol

Alpha Centauri

Narion

Jaffa

Volii

Cheyenne

Porrima

Alpha Centauri system

As the main focus of the extended gameplay reveal, Alpha Centauri is the closest solar system to our own Sol system. In the timeline of Starfield, it’s now the capital of the United Colonies faction. The system has three planets, one of which has two moons, and then a gas giant that orbits the outer edge with five moons. The known planets in Alpha Centauri are:

Jemison (location of New Atlantis)

(location of New Atlantis) Gagarin

Olivas (gas giant)

(gas giant) Chawla (moon of Olivas)

Narion system

You can see this system during the brief glimpse of Starfield’s galactic map. It’s in the (relative) vicinity of Sol and Alpha Centauri, and while we don’t know much about this star system, it has at least one planetary body – a moon called Vectera.

In the gameplay trailer, this moon is the location where Bethesda shows off the Starfield outpost systems, where you can build and crew your own bases for various purposes.

Unknown

These planets are all known about, but we don’t know specifically where to find them in the Starfield universe:

Kreet, moon of Anselon – location of an “abandoned research base” and used to show off some Starfield gameplay. Anselon could be a system name

– location of an “abandoned research base” and used to show off some Starfield gameplay. Anselon could be a system name Unnamed aquatic planet – location of the pleasure city of Neon

– location of the pleasure city of Neon Unnamed dry/mountainous planet – location Free Star Collective capital of Akila city

Sol system

We know the Sol system exists in the game as it’s on the galaxy map. However, we don’t know what role it plays in the timeline of Starfield. We know what planets are in our own solar system, of course, so we don’t need to list them out, but we’ll have to wait to find out more regarding what’s going on with humanity’s birthplace in the open-world game.

And that’s everything there is currently about Starfield planets. For more Starfield speculation, check out what we know at the moment about support for Starfield mods, as well as the good news about Starfield Game Pass. For more exciting space games, we’ve got a guide for that as well.