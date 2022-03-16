Here’s 8 seconds of new Starfield gameplay

There’s a new video out for one of the most anticipated upcoming PC games around, and it seems to include a short snippet of Starfield gameplay. The footage seems in-game and shows the new Starfield companion character Vasco the robot.

Starfield has the potential to be one of the best space games on PC, but all we’ve really seen of the game is a short teaser trailer from back in June 2021. In that trailer, one notable character was a chunky bipedal robot walking outside the ship. This is Vasco, who also appeared in a brief bit of animation at the end of 2021.

In the latest episode of Bethesda’s Into the Starfield series, the team talks a bit about the open-world game they’re creating and how it will draw in the player. “It’s a level of immersion that we really focus on,” lead artist Istvan Pely says, “you’re not just playing a game but you’re living in this world, in this universe.”

The team dives a little into the game’s factions, before talking about companions – at which point, the chat makes way for the short in-game segment featuring Vasco, who simply says “hello Captain, how may I be of assistance?” This happens around 3:35 in the video below, and it certainly appears to be in-game footage.

The team also talks about dialogue, and how there’s a “persuasion system” in Starfield that’s an evolution of the one in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. “It feels like you’re having a conversation where you’re actually trying to persuade somebody of something,” says game director Todd Howard. “As far as new systems in dialogue, I think it’s definitely one of the most successful ones that we’ve had.”

“We didn’t start with ‘let’s do an evolution of… the old Oblivion system’, but there are a couple of beats there,” adds lead quest designer Will Shen. “You have to think about, ‘what’s my risk here?’ ‘Which one do I want to choose?’ We didn’t want it to be a system where there was definitely the right thing to say.”

