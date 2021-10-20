Starfield devs detail the space RPG’s factions

We now know a little bit more about Bethesda’s upcoming space game Starfield. The developer has revealed more information about the game’s factions and setting, or more precisely, the situation the universe finds itself in as you begin, and the groups responsible for it.

Bethesda Game Studios design director Emil Pagliarulo explains in a video diary (below) that Starfield takes place in a slice of the universe called the Settled Systems. Around 20 years before the game begins, the two largest factions in the Settled Systems, the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective, were locked in war, which makes us wonder how settled these systems are. By the time you enter the picture, though, the Settled Systems finds itself in an uneasy peace, as the two have patched things up. Don’t get too comfortable, though, as Pagliarulo says things are still pretty dangerous, as human threats are ever present. You’ve got Ecliptic mercenaries, the pirates of the Crimson Fleet, violent spacers, and a group of fanatical religious zealots called House Va’ruun.

So what’s your part in this? You’re part of an organisation called Constellation, and you’re here to discover the mysteries of the Settled Systems.

One of our favourite parts of the trailer, though, is all the concept art that accompanies the details. Check it out below to get a vibe of Starfield’s aesthetic:

The Starfield release date isn’t until November of next year, but you can find all the information about it nearly summed up at the link there.