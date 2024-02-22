Win a limited edition Starfield Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Don’t worry, you’re not suffering from deja vu, Bethesda is once again giving away a limited edition Starfield AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Ryzen 7 7800X3D. This time, it’s to celebrate the release of the latest game update, which introduces AMD FSR 3, and hopefully, much-improved PC performance.

We consider the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D to be the best gaming CPU available right now, while the Radeon RX 7900 XTX is one of the best graphics cards too, if you’re not so fussed about peak ray tracing performance. Plus, that card has been made all the better with the launch of AMD FSR 3, though the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super and its ray-tracing superiority continue to make it the more tempting alternative for a similar MSRP.

Regardless, this giveaway holds a ton of value, especially if you’re still working with a dated gaming PC. Entering is simple, but you have less than a week to do so.

The rules state you must be a resident of the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Mexico, Belgium, Luxembourg, or the Netherlands to win. To enter, you simply need to follow the Starfield Twitter (X) account and repost the competition to your page.

Entry closes on Wednesday, February 28 at 12PM ET, after which time a random draw will take place and one lucky winner will be contacted to arrange delivery of their prize. If the selected winner is voided for any reason, the draw will be done again until a valid winner is selected.

One way potential winners could get caught out is by having a private profile. Your Twitter (X) account needs to be public and viewable by those running the competition. Failure to meet this requirement will see you deemed an invalid entry.

As good as the Radeon 7900 XTX is, it doesn’t actually earn a place on our list of the best graphics cards, but you can check out the choices that kept it from inclusion if you need some inspiration. Likewise, if you need help getting a new GPU into a rig, we can show you how to build a gaming PC with an easy step-by-step guide.