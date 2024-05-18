Starfield mod revives canceled Star Wars Boba Fett 1313 game

For many Star Wars faithful, bringing up the canned Boba Fett 1313 title instantly evokes some painful memories. The game, which was set to start the beloved bounty hunter from the original movie trilogy, was revealed over a decade ago but was canceled quite soon after its reveal, leaving fans of the franchise to wallow and think what if. Now, a new Starfield mod allows players to carry out their dreams of exploring space as the famed bounty hunter, along with his infamous pistol.

There’s no doubt that Starfield has experienced one of the more rocky launches for Bethesda Game Studios. However fans have felt about the space game, debating its heavily debated story and RPG elements, Starfield’s public perception has been on the rise recently. The RPG got its biggest patch yet, improving performance and adding a few gameplay updates like planetary maps.

However, the best part about Starfield continues to be its hyper-dedicated modding community. Crozzbow uploaded a mod for Starfield, adding arguably the most beloved Star Wars character, Boba Fett, with his armor based on a canceled LucasArts and Disney collaboration.

Boba Fett 1313 was initially revealed at E3 2013 when in-person gaming events were all the rage. A trailer for the game dropped, making die-hards of the franchise absolutely lose their minds that Boba Fett was finally getting his (at the time) first stand-alone project. Sadly, the game never saw the light of day and was canceled by the involved parties soon after. However, that hasn’t stopped Crozzbow from fulfilling their dream of roaming space as Boba.

Their mod, available here, adds Boba Fett’s 1313 armor, helmet, jetpack, side cape, long cape, and custom hat, and, of course, his famous blaster weapon can be obtained through the Crimson Fleet questline. The high-quality details of each piece of armor are genuinely incredible and clearly took a long time to polish up.

The steps to download and install the mod are listed at the bottom of the nexusmods page and are quite simple to follow, making it an easy road to exploring space as the famous bounty hunter.

