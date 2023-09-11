Starfield Steam reviews are down from an overall ‘very positive’ to a lower ‘mostly positive’ less than a week after the Bethesda RPG game’s full release. The successor to Skyrim and Fallout, our own Starfield review identifies a handful of issues with the galactic adventure, with players also offering criticism of Bethesda’s latest. Starfield is now rated 7/10 according to Steam users, though the system on Valve’s storefront means the game could soon return to a higher score.

One of the most anticipated games of 2023, whether you’re a Fallout, Skyrim, or Bethesda fan, you’re probably keen to try out Starfield, in which case, you’ll need a rundown of how to find the best Starfield missions and the tricks to designing the best Starfield ships. Nevertheless, Starfield is attracting criticism from some players, pushing down the open-world game’s Steam rating.

As of this writing, Starfield is rated ‘mostly positive’ on Steam, with 77% of the game’s user reviews offering the ‘mostly positive’ score. Starfield has roughly 60,000 user reviews in total, with just over 44,000 offering an overall positive response to the game, and around 16,000 reviewing the game negatively. On the Google results page, which displays star and numerical ratings for Steam titles, Starfield is listed as a 7/10.

Steam assigns the ‘very positive’ marker to games only when at least 80% of their reviews are positive. In the first days after its release, Starfield was rated as ‘very positive,’ and could return to this category if it receives a relatively small number of additional positive reviews. Its closest cousins, Skyrim and Fallout 4, are both rated as ‘very positive’ overall, although recent reviews for Skyrim are at a higher ‘overwhelmingly positive.’

If you’re jetting off into the cosmos, you’ll need to know how to add Starfield workbenches to your ships (it’s a little tricky). You’ll also want the best Starfield mods, which are already transforming the game and improving performance across the board.

Still looking for more? While a good Starfield wiki can be a handy source of information, our new Starfield Database goes further, offering you daily news, searchable databanks, and even interactive tools.