Starfield missions explained

What are Starfield missions? Blasting off across the solar system is an exciting prospect, but you might be wondering what quests await you in the big black yonder. Well, rather a lot as it happens, and the Settled Systems are chock-full with all manner of missions and side quests to complete. Aside from the main story, you can become embroiled in large-scale political conflict, battle space pirates, or even make a friend. In fact, we’ve compiled a list of Starfield mission types just to make sense of it all.

Starfield missions take eager spacefarers on a grand exploration of over 1,000 planets. According to lead quest designer Will Shen, the space game’s galactic scale and procedural generation necessitated a new approach to designing side quests, which often begin in “a dynamically placed settlement that takes you to a dynamically placed dungeon as you’re walking through the planet.” Here are the Starfield missions you can expect to sink your teeth into once the release date rolls around.

All Starfield missions

Starfield missions are split into different types, each serving a distinct purpose. Aside from the prospect of a good story, you can expect each mission to reward you with experience, loot, and credits.

Here are the Starfield mission types we know about so far:

Main mission

Side mission

Companion

Faction

Starfield’s main quest line is likely to feature 15-20 missions. This estimate comes from our own experience with previous Bethesda RPG games, as well as taking into account just how long Starfield is in comparison to Skyrim and Fallout 4. This main questline kicks off with a very simple premise: after a close encounter with a small fragment of an alien artifact, we are shepherded off to the Constellation – the last bastion of space explorers and adventurers – to discover its remote origins.

Alongside the main quest, we expect to encounter missions where we can recruit Starfield companions, and missions that introduce some of the other major factions in the game. If these Starfield mission types pique your interest, be sure to brush up on the persuasion points system so you can successfully flex your influence. We might also encounter specially tailored Starfield background missions for the likes of the Bounty Hunter, though this has yet to be confirmed.

Shen confirmed that we can “play through all the faction lines independently of each other”, though the outcome of these quests will depend upon the choices you make in Starfield. Equally, companions can influence your choices by offering alternative points of view and can speak for you during missions to change the outcome.

Finally, the open-world game is populated with a variety of one-off side missions offered by minor NPCs in cities, or even out in the wilds of remote planets. While they may be optional, we know from experience that Bethesda’s side quests can often overshadow the main story in terms of their depth and quality. Just be sure to equip your best Starfield guns and armor – after all, you never know where these random encounters may lead.

That’s everything we know about Starfield missions so far, but be sure to check back after launch for a comprehensive list of all the missions to complete across the Settled Systems. Be sure to take a look at our primers to Starfield ship design and base building to help you explore distant planets, as well as the Research Laboratory projects that can provide food and other essential items for your journey. Finally, check out the best PC games to tide you over until you can take to the stars.