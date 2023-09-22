Starfield Steam reviews give a lower rating to the new Bethesda space adventure than almost any other game the studio has produced in the last 20 years, including the often-criticized Fallout 76, notorious for the bugs and performance issues that it experienced during launch. Fallout 4, Skyrim, The Elder Scrolls Oblivion, Morrowind, and Fallout 3 all have higher ratings based on user feedback, according to aggregated scores on Steam DB. Nevertheless, Starfield continues to attract a large number of players on Steam, with Bethesda announcing it is the studio’s biggest launch ever in terms of users.

Starfield user reviews amount to an aggregated score of 71.72%, according to Steam DB. It places the RPG game just slightly below Fallout 76, at 71.76%. Our own Starfield review offers further analysis of the space sim’s strengths and weaknesses, and we’ve also collated all the greatest Starfield missions, so you know where to find the absolute best quests outside of the main story.

Compared to other Bethesda games, Starfield has a lower score than many of the studio’s releases from the last two decades. Fallout 4 is rated at 81.88%, Skyrim at 93.88%, and Fallout 3 at 78.52%. The Elder Scrolls Oblivion, from 2007, has a higher rating than Starfield – 93.76% – as does 2002’s Morrowind, at 93.14%. One Bethesda release however is rated lower than Starfield. Fallout 4 VR’s rating on Steam DB is 60.92%.

Regardless, as of this writing Starfield remains in Steam’s top ten most-played games, attracting more than 141,000 players in the past 24 hours. Bethesda recently announced that the game had reached 10 million players during its first three weeks on release, making it the biggest launch in the studio’s history.

