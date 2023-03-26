Get the “Starfield vibe” with this TV and film, Bethesda dev says

With the Starfield release date finally in sight, you’ll probably be wondering exactly what to watch, read, and listen to ahead of the newest Bethesda RPG game coming out. There’s a whole universe of space content out there, so recommendations ahead of Starfield are easy to come by, that’s why a design director at Bethesda has told you what to seek out ahead of time.

You could absolutely play games like Starfield while you wait, but Bethesda design director Emil Pagliarulo has thrown out some suggestions – space is a big genre though, so a lot has influenced the Skyrim team’s next game.

“Some folks have asked me what other movies, besides Prospect, have that Starfield vibe,” Pagliarulo says. “I feel I can’t really answer that specifically without getting into reveal/spoiler territory, and that’s something I can’t and won’t do.”

If you haven’t seen prospect, it’s a 2018 science fiction film starring TVs best dad Pedro Pascal, and after watching the trailer I can absolutely see how Bethesda drew some inspiration from the aesthetic.

“We’ve already stated that you can infiltrate the Crimson Fleet as kind of a space cop and report back to your superiors, so maybe watch… Donnie Brasco?” Pagliarulo jokingly adds.

“But seriously, I don’t think there’s a sci-fi movie or TV show out there that hasn’t inspired Starfield’s many devs in some way, from Space: 1999 to Cowboy Bebop to Event Horizon to Silent Running. It’s outer space, after all – there’s room for everything.”

So there’s a lot you can peruse ahead of the Starfield Game Pass release date, with Pagliarulo dropping some absolute classic space genre recommendations (Cowboy Bebop stans rise up) ahead of launch later this year. While Pagliarulo’s picks are easy ones, each is a classic for a reason, with the universe created in each so well realised that it’s no surprise to hear that Starfield has been inspired by them in some form.

