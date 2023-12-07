Win this amazing Starfield gaming PC and Corsair monitor

Would you like a brand new top-of-the-line AMD gaming PC and an OLED gaming monitor? Well, you’re in luck! That’s precisely what this new Origin Starfield PC giveaway is offering.

It’s quite simple really, Origin PC has teamed up with AMD and Blue Horse Studios to giveaway a truly stellar gaming PC bundle. The PC includes an AMD Ryzen 9 7800X3D and AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX – yes, the Starfield-themed one we saw before – and a Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED gaming monitor, plus a Starfield game code!

While that’s the top prize, if your name is drawn second you’ll also win an AMD Ryzen 9 7800X3D and AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX. By our quick estimation that’s a top prize worth well in excess of $4000 and a second prize worth $1,400.

To be in with a chance to win either of these prizes all you have to do is enter your details on the competition page, with required details just being your name, email address, and country. You can also get further entries by following or liking Origin PC and AMD on YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, and Facebook (notably, X isn’t included).

Each of these social media follows will net you ’10’ bonus entries into the prize, along with the 10 from the initial entry. Considering there’s no way to have fewer than 10 entries, you effectively only get one entry per interaction. In other words, by doing all the social media interactions you will effectively get eight extra entries.

Just to be clear on how good this prize is, the AMD Ryzen 9 7800X3D is currently the best gaming CPU on the market, and while the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX isn’t the absolute best graphics card, it’s only surpassed by the RTX 4090 while costing nearly half as much. Meanwhile, the Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 offers a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate on its massive 45inch panel, for blisteringly fast gaming.

While you’re waiting for the draw to be made, you can always check out our Starfield review, to see if the game is one you’ll be sinking hundreds of hours into.