If all that Helldivers 2 has you thinking about perhaps its biggest inspiration, then the 2022 RTS game Starship Troopers Terran Command is worth a look. The bug-blasting strategy game is a robust offering and, while it might not quite top genre titans like StarCraft 2, Age of Empires, or Command and Conquer, it captures the spirit of the satirical action movie very well. Developer The Artistocrats has just unveiled a new DLC, making now a great time to check in, and you can even grab the base game cheap in a Steam sale if you’re quick.

Starship Troopers: Terran Command puts you in charge of the UCF’s Mobile Infantry as they hold out against the Arachnid swarms. If you’re already a fan of the movie it’s a simple but satisfying RTS game that hands you stocks and stocks of reinforcements as you employ high ground, choke points, and a range of offensive items including various weapon types, mortar barrages, and airstrikes to help control and overcome the bug hordes. Where it really shines is capturing that pomposity and bombast of the movies, and that spirit has seen it earn a very respectable 88% Steam user rating.

The new Urban Onslaught DLC is all about more built-up environments, shifting from the base game’s deserts and caverns to city streets and replacing all those natural chokepoints with “skyscrapers, rooftops, construction sites, sewers, shopping streets, underground parking garages, and more.” Given Terran Command’s emphasis on smart environmental control and choke point usage, that should make for some very interesting tactical challenges and opportunities.

The Artistocrats say the new expansion places an emphasis on “expansive open maps” that give you more opportunity to decide which units you want to bring to the fight. Along with the new environments, Urban Onslaught also introduces a new drop pod to deploy larger units, turrets that track enemies through the sky, and underground radio stations that can be used to purchase units and call in reinforcements, as a substitute for the above-ground dropships.

The Starship Troopers: Terran Command DLC Urban Assault is set to launch in June 2024. Ahead of that, the team is planning to start its closed alpha testing in the coming weeks. Right now, however, you can grab the base game and its first add-on at a discount in an ongoing Steam sale, although you’ll need to be quick.

Starship Troopers: Terran Command is 35% off on Steam through Monday April 29. That means you’ll pay just $19.49/£16.24 to pick up a copy. In addition to this, you can also get 15% off its first DLC Raising Hell ($8.49/£7.22), or buy the pair together at a 37% discount ($25.18/£21.12).

Alternatively, here are more of the best strategy games on PC in 2024 for plenty more tactical delights, along with all the best war games.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.