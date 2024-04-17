This modded Steam Deck can fit 130 copies of Baldur’s Gate 3

We’ve all been there, wanting to download yet another backlog game, but finding that our Steam Deck doesn’t have enough storage. Well, one ambitious modder took matters into their own hands and built a physical Steam Deck mod to expand their storage to a huge 19TB, splitting community opinions in the process.

We’ve said it many times before, but the Steam Deck is easily the best handheld gaming PC, and creative uses like this are a big reason why. Seeing this massive Steam Deck alteration come together is so impressive, but many community members are not sharing our sentiment.

The mod is question has been created by ac2334 over on Reddit, and they took to the r/SteamDeck community page to show off their work, only to be met with comments like “just because you can, doesn’t mean you should” and “but… why?”.

Granted, not all of the feedback has been negative, and ac2334 has been kind enough to provide further materials showing how the mod came together, which is comprised of at least six flash drives and two MicroSD cards. This is all while keeping the temperature regulated and creating a means to power the system which only includes the one USB-C port.

More surprising still is that upon weighting the attachment, it only adds 0.659 lbs to the overall weight. However, it could still be awkward for anyone who likes to hold their deck with a loose grip as it takes up a large portion of the handheld’s rear.

Bearing resemblance to some of the best Steam Deck docks we’ve seen released commercially, the ingenuity shown in this project is first-class, and we love seeing projects like this come together, even if we wouldn’t necessarily choose to attach it to our Steam Decks.

We’re not sure how many of the 14,000+ Steam Deck games could fit onto this modded handheld, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it was a number well into the thousands. If we are just to focus on Baldur’s Gate 3, which currently has a downloaded file size of 145.74GB, then you could download 130 copies, although we’re not sure why you would need so many.

