Upgrade your Steam Deck SSD for less with this 40% off deal

You can now upgrade your Steam Deck SSD for less thanks to this Sabrent Rocket 2230 deal, and it could be a game changer for 64GB model owners.

Sabrent SSD with Steam Deck in background

Updated:

PC games hardwareSteam Deck

Looking to supersize your Steam Deck SSD? Well, you’re in luck, as you can now grab a compatible 512GB Sabrent Rocket 2230 NVMe drive for a chunk less. The upgrade could make all the difference if you’re rocking Valve’s 64GB eMMC model, but it’ll also help other Deck owners take more of their Steam library on the go.

Over on Amazon US, the Sabrent Rocket 2230 512GB SSD is down from $149.99 to $89.99, thanks to a swish 40% discount. Already got the highest capacity Deck? You can also grab the 1TB version for $159.99, as it’s currently 41% off.

Again, the deal will undoubtedly benefit anyone with a 64GB model most, especially since upcoming releases like Star Wars Jedi Survivor require at least 155GB. However, the Sabrent Rocket 2230 is, in our opinion, one of the best Steam Deck accessories out there, so we reckon the 1TB option is a worthwhile investment for top-end Deck owners.

Sabrent Rocket SSD with black backdrop

In terms of specs, the Sabrent Rocket 2230 packs a speedy PCIe 4 punch, with read speeds up to 4,750MB/s. That alone should save you from hanging around any load screens, but 4,300MB/s write speeds will give install times a boost compared to traditional drives. That’s not to say the Steam Deck’s default SSD is sluggish, but you can rest assured that the upgrade will expand your capacity without trade-aways.

Of course, if you do decide to upgrade your Steam Deck SSD, we’d advise doing so at your own risk. That said, the Sabrent Rocket 2230 is the right size, so you won’t have to perform any precarious portable PC mods to make any of our other best SSD for gaming picks fit.

YouTube Thumbnail

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can snag Sabrent’s Rocket 2230 SSD using next-day delivery. New subscribers can also snag a 30-day free trial, so you won’t have to spend extra to give your Steam Deck storage a boost.

Hesitant about opening up your handheld? Why not check out our best Steam Deck microSD card list and expand your storage the easy way.

More from PCGamesN

Phil longs for the bleeps and bloops of their old retro gaming PC, but is happy to ditch the retro-tinted glasses to cover the latest Nvidia and AMD graphics card shenanigans. They've also got a soft spot for the Steam Deck and will probably spend the rest of 2023 repeatedly playing the Dead Space Remake. In a past freelance life, Phil whipped up various guides, features, and more for TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, and Den of Geek.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.