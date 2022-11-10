AMD FSR 2.1 helps Cyberpunk 2077 run beautifully on Steam Deck

With the recent Cyberpunk 2077 update, the game runs much smoother on Steam Deck thanks to AMD FSR 2.1 upscaling tech. If you have the Valve gaming PC, as well as CD Projekt Red’s release, there has never been a better time to play it on the portable device.

While Cyberpunk 2077 did support the first-generation FidelityFX Super Resolution (otherwise known as AMD FSR), the latest version sees greater improvement, especially on the Steam Deck. In a recent video, you can see GamingOnLinux demonstrate the difference between 2.1 and native, without upscaling tech. The host, Liam Dawe, shows how there’s an increase of up to ten frames with upscaling turned to ‘balanced’, while also delivering impressive visuals overall.

For anyone who isn’t aware, AMD’s FSR is an open-source algorithm designed to boost fps in supported games. It’s also compatible with AMD Radeon and GeForce graphics cards, while team green’s Nvidia DLSS upscaling AI is locked to its own RTX GPUs.

There are several modes that you can use when it comes to FSR, which allows you to set whether you want it to prioritise graphical fidelity or performance. In Dawe’s case, a balanced setting delivers 1.7x the scale factor. Essentially, it enables games like Cyberpunk 2077 to run at an upscaled version of the resolution as though it was doing so natively.

The fact that AMD FSR 2.1 is now compatible with it is good news for anyone playing the game on Steam Deck. It’ll provide a much smoother framerate, making for a beautiful gameplay experience overall. Now imagine plugging your handheld gaming PC into the best Steam Deck dock and playing Cyberpunk 2077 on a large screen with upscaling turned on.