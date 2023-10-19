Is Cities Skylines 2 Steam Deck compatible? Constructing a great city-building experience on the Steam Deck shouldn’t be a difficult process, but the city-building sequel by Paradox Interactive hasn’t yet been checked for compatibility. However, Valve has deemed its predecessor as playable, which bodes well for the performance of Cities Skylines 2 on the PC gaming handheld.

The Cities Skylines 2 system requirements require 50GB of install space before you start living out your city-building dreams, and while that’s not as demanding as it could be, it’s still a big step up from the previous game. Picking up one of the best microSD cards for Steam Deck will ensure you have enough of storage space to start shaping out your ideal thriving metropolis, especially if you own the 64GB model of the Valve handheld.



Is Cities Skylines 2 Steam Deck compatible?



No, Cities Skylines 2 is not playable on the Valve handheld, and has yet to be checked by Valve for compatibility.



Although Cities Skylines 2 hasn’t yet been checked for compatibility on the Steam Deck by Valve, this is pretty commonplace even among highly-anticipated titles on the platform. It’s likely that the sequel will go through the relevant compatibility checks put in place by Valve, shortly after launch this month.

The first game, Cities Skylines, currently sits on Steam with ‘playable’ commendation from Valve, which could bode well for its upcoming sequel. However, the Steam page notes that while the game’s default graphics perform adequately enough on the Steam Deck, there were several issues preventing the game from being an optimum portable experience. Some in-game text was illegible, the game sometimes showed non-Steam Deck icons, and Cities Skylines occasionally required the use of the touch screen, or in-game keyboard, to function. It’s likely these issues will persist for the sequel, which may prevent it from being dubbed as fully ‘verified’ once it launches on October 24.

Paradox Interactive has also stated that there have been concerns about the performance of Cities Skylines 2 on the PC. With a city-building game as graphically intensive and detailed as Cities Skylines 2, these issues are likely to carry onto the Steam Deck. While there may be future updates to improve the game’s performance, building your dream striving metropolis may be better left to your desktop PC instead, once they sort out any looming performance problems.

With the Cities Skylines 2 release date closer than ever, it won’t be long until we can discover if the highly-anticipated sequel will become one of best Steam Deck games out there. Check out our guide to all the Cities Skylines 2 maps, so you know what kind of vast metropolises you can expect to build when the game launches.