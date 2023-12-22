Is Naraka: Bladepoint Steam Deck compatible? It can be hard to interpret exactly what the ‘Playable’ rating means on Steam. When it comes to Naraka: Bladepoint, it appears to be a possible issue of accessibility rather than performance-driven.

Having one of the best MicroSD cards for Steam Deck is handy, especially when there are so many great games to play. For Naraka: Bladepoint, its download size is just 35GB, so you hopefully won’t struggle to find the space.

Is Naraka: Bladepoint Steam Deck compatible?

Yes! Naraka: Bladepoint currently holds a Steam Deck rating of ‘Playable’. This means there will be one or two aspects of the game that aren’t quite perfect for use with the Valve handheld but overall it should perform quite well.

In the case of Naraka: Bladepoint, the two issues that prevent it from being ‘Verified’ on the Steam Deck are issues with the in-game text, specifically the fact that it may be unreadable due to the size.

Also, entering text will require invoking the on-screen keyboard. These two issues may seem relatively minor, but the illegibility of text could be seen as a major accessibility issue and negatively impact someone’s time with Naraka: Bladepoint.

It is possible that future optimizations will be made and Valve will reassess Naraka: Bladepoint to see if it deserves to have its rating changed.

From a performance standpoint, Naraka: Bladepoint is capable of strong frame output on the Steam Deck. With global low settings, you can expect to target 60 fps more often than not. The best settings, however, are global mediums, where you can achieve around 40fps, which is a nice balance between visual fidelity and frame rate.

