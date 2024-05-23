Steam Deck game library now dwarfs that of Nintendo Switch by 61%

The Steam Deck will soon have over 18,000 Playable or Verified games on Valve’s storefront. As the situation currently stands, the Steam Deck has 5,961 Verified games and 11,777 Playable ones. Based on the current trajectory, it should easily pass the 18,000 figure by the end of May.

The Steam Deck is easily one of the best handheld gaming PC devices, and it ignited the current obsession with portable PC gaming. Devices like the ROG Ally and Legion Go have since jumped on the trend.

On March 11, 2024, we reported that the Steam Deck had just passed the 14,000 games milestone. It’s incredible to think that in under three months, almost 4,000 additional games have been rated as Playable or Verified.

Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean that 4,000 new Steam Deck games have been released, as older titles are still eligible to earn a rating. If a developer wants to earn Playable or Verified status, it can make any required changes to satisfy Valve’s criteria and have the game re-evaluated.

This new milestone also arrives despite Valve often failing to apply common sense to the existing rating system, which currently excludes games that work perfectly well on the Steam Deck. Ghost of Tsushima is excluded for a teriary game mode being inaccessible on Linux while Horizon Forbidden West’s settings apparently can’t be configured to run well, despite us proving otherwise.

Both games are rated as Unsupported for different reasons, despite both running incredibly well on Valve’s handheld. These are two very high-profile games and I can only imagine how many more out there are left in limbo.

Despite this frustration, it’s very clear that Valve has big plans for the Steam Deck, especially following the release of the Steam Deck OLED. The most recent sales figures show millions of units being sold prior to the OLED model’s release, and this juiced-up model will only help this number grow.

As we await news on the inevitable Steam Deck 2, you can check out our current list of the best Steam Deck games, all hand-picked and tested by us.