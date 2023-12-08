Is Horizon Forbidden West Steam Deck compatible?

It won’t feel like the end of the world getting Horizon Forbidden West to run on the Steam Deck, if the first game in the series is anything to go by. However, the post-apocalyptic sequel hasn’t yet been checked for compatibility by Valve.

The Horizon Forbidden West system requirements haven’t yet been released, but 100GB worth of storage space was required for the first game in the series. Picking up one of the best microSD cards for Steam Deck will unsure you’re able to start exploring the Forbidden West, and that you’re prepared for whatever the storage space demands are thrown your way.

Horizon Forbidden West might be playable on the Steam Deck, but it hasn’t yet been checked for compatibility by Valve.

Horizon Forbidden West is finally coming to PC, but the post-apocalyptic sequel hasn’t yet gone through compatibility checks by Valve. It’s likely that, closer to its release, the complete edition of this Guerrilla developed open-world RPG, will go through the necessary checks to see how it performs on the Valve handheld.

While Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition hasn’t yet been checked for compatibility, the previous game in the series, Horizon Zero Dawn, is currently on the Steam platform with a ‘verified’ commendation from Valve. Receiving the highest acclamation from Valve bodes well for the Horizon Forbidden West, however it’s not fully indicative of how the sequel’s performance will be on the Steam Deck.

Horizon Forbidden West was developed initially for the PlayStation 5, the current-generation PlayStation console, so it’s more than likely the system requirements will be more demanding than its predecessor. Regardless, multiple games within the ‘PlayStation Studios’ lineup on Steam have all also been classified as ‘verified’, and have been optimized to ensure their performance on the handheld is more than reputable.

There’s still plenty of time until the Horizon Forbidden West release date, so the jury is out on whether it will be one of the best Steam Deck games, or if you’re better playing it on your gaming PC. In the meantime, pick up one of the best Steam Deck docks to unlock the full potential of your favorite PC gaming handheld.