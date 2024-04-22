Grab a free Steam Deck OLED while celebrating indie gaming

Get ready to immerse yourself in vibrant colors and crisp graphics, as we’ve teamed up with Wired Productions ahead of its Wired Direct livestream on April 23 to give away a glorious Steam Deck OLED. This competition is your ticket to portable gaming paradise, so act fast, enter now, and you could be the lucky gamer to walk away with this stunning prize.

The Steam Deck OLED is our pick for the best handheld gaming PC that money can buy, but you can save your cash and try to win one courtesy of Wired Productions and Wired Direct by entering the competition via the widget below.

First revealed back in November 2023, the Steam Deck OLED takes a lot of what made the original LCD model so revolutionary and refines it into a near-perfect gaming handheld. One of the biggest advantages of owning a Steam Deck is that your Steam library carries across, giving you masses of games you already own, with over 14,000 games playable on the Deck according to Valve’s rating system.

Many of the best Steam Deck games are smaller indie games that shine on the stunning 800p OLED display. While triple-A games are part of the appeal, the ease with which you can pick up the latest and greatest games that the indie scene has to offer is where this handheld gaming PC captures our hearts.

Chances to win a Steam Deck OLED don’t come along every day, so if you’ve ever considered buying one, or have an LCD that you’d like to upgrade, this giveaway in partnership with Wired Productions presents an opportunity that is simply too good to pass up.

The competition is open worldwide, so all you need to do is get your entries in via the widget embedded above. There are eight additional entry tasks in total, each of which offers a huge 500 entries. Best of luck!

Remember to tune into the Wired Direct tomorrow, April 23, at 12pm PST/8pm BST. While you wait for the giveaway to wrap and the Wired Direct to start, why not check out our list of the most highly anticipated upcoming PC games? Plenty of them will be a fine fit for the Steam Deck.