Is RoboCop: Rogue City Steam Deck compatible? Fulfilling the prime directive of playing through RoboCop: Rogue City on the Steam Deck will be as easy as bringing the swift arms of robotic justice. However, the upcoming FPS based on the iconic 80s movie hasn’t yet been checked for compatibility by Valve.

The RoboCop: Rogue City system requirements demand 51GB of install space before you take justice into your own robotic hands. Picking up one of the best microSD cards for the Steam Deck will ensure you have plenty of storage space at your disposal, especially if you’re wielding the 64GB model of the PC gaming handheld.

Yes, RoboCop: Rogue City is playable on the Steam Deck, but it hasn’t yet been checked for compatibility by Valve.

Weeks ago, a RoboCop: Rogue City demo was surprisingly released on Steam, ahead of its release next month. The demo of the brand-new first-person shooter by developer Teyon, gave the option to play through three levels in total, and it was playable on the Steam Deck.

While the demo isn’t a full indication of how the final game will perform on the Valve handheld, it can give us a glimpse of what to expect come launch. YouTuber DeckWizard, revealed footage of the 80s film-inspired FPS running on the Steam Deck, which dropped to 40 fps with AMD FSR 2.2 turned on. While the game managed to run with the upscaling tech from AMD, it was evident from the footage that it performed better capped at 30fps, which can be achieved through the handheld’s settings.

While it’s still not indicative of how a full game can perform, the performance of the demo of RoboCop: Rogue bodes well for the Steam Deck. However, we will have to wait until the launch to see how the handheld performs, and what commendation it receives from Valve.

