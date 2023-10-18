What are the RoboCop: Rogue City system requirements? Despite the nostalgic feelings that are a driving force in RoboCop: Rogue City, a throwback first-person shooter, will its hardware requirements be criminally overambitious, or have us jumping for joy like we’re hopped up on Nuke?

Following RoboCop: Rogue City’s surprise demo, which proved very popular with fans of the 80’s hero, we now have a much better idea of what components we’ll need to run the game smoothly. Don’t worry, you aren’t going to need the best graphics card to get good performance, although you might want to invest in some of the best gaming RAM.

The RoboCop: Rogue City minimum requirements are surprisingly demanding in one aspect for a game that isn’t classed as AAA. You’ll need an Intel Core i7 4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 CPU paired with either an Nvidia GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 480 GPU. Where the specs get a little more demanding is the 16GB RAM requirement. Many mid-to-low-end gaming PCs will handily pass the CPU and GPU needs, but you could well need to upgrade your RAM to reach even the lowest settings with acceptable performance.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i7 4790

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel Core i7 10700K

AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650

AMD Radeon RX 480 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

AMD Radeon RX 6800 RAM 16GB 16GB Storage TBC TBC

The RoboCop: Rogue City recommended specs are a step up in the CPU and GPU front but by no means are they unreasonable. You’ll need an Intel Core i7 10700K or AMD Ryzen 3800XT as your CPU and either a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 as your GPU. RAM requirements stay the same, thankfully, as few games have dared to venture beyond 16GB as a recommended spec.

RoboCop: Rogue City’s download size is yet to be officially revealed. During the demo, the file size reached an unreasonable 160GB before being shrunk to as low as 30GB. It’s not clear whether the whole game was initially uploaded, leading to the larger file size, but developer Teyon is yet to comment. One of the best gaming SSDs is likely to be recommended, in line with most modern releases, but you should still be able to download the game to an HDD, with some performance cutbacks as a compromise.

Take the RoboCop: Rogue City system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run RoboCop: Rogue City?