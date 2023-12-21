Is Runescape Steam Deck compatible? After 22 years, it’s virtually impossible to find any gamer who hasn’t at least heard of Runescape. Jagex’s everpresent MMORPG has stood the test of time as very few games can, and you can now get it running on your Steam Deck.

As one of the most enduring free PC games ever created, Runescape captures the attention of its audience and never lets go. The world of Gielinor is one filled with wonder and endless questing. Better still, it won’t take up too much space on your Steam Deck, meaning there’s no need to go hunting for one of the best MicroSD cards for your handheld.

Is Runescape Steam Deck compatible?

Yes! Runescape is Steam Deck compatible and it holds a ‘Playable’ rating from Valve. This compatibility extends to both Runescape 3 and Old School Runescape.

There are just two factors that prevent Runescape from holding a coveted ‘Verified’ rating on the Steam Deck. The first is because entering text in-game requires manually activating the on-screen keyboard.

The only other issue that Steam flags is that the game sometimes shows mouse, keyboard, or non-Steam Deck controller icons. All in all, these are quite minor issues to contend with, and rarely will they have a negative impact on your in-game experience.

Runescape often uses text dialogue that is crucial to understanding how your character is progressing and when interacting with NPCs during quests. The Steam Deck version of Runescape passes Valve’s requirements for legibility of text which is a massive win.

If you’re keen to get started on your Gielinor adventures, you can check out the Runescape system requirements to ensure your hardware is up to scratch. If you’re instead looking for inspiration for what to play, you can find our picks for the best Steam Deck games to identify your next portable pick.