This Steam Deck dock can expand your storage, and it’s on sale now

If you’re looking to get more out of your Steam Deck, we’ve found a great docking station deal on Amazon that will unlock the true potential of Valve’s gaming handheld. You can save $10 on the Sabrent 7-in-1 docking station, which will allow you to boost your storage, connect to external 4K displays, and download games in no time with a gigabit Ethernet port.

It’s no secret that we love the Steam Deck, and even consider it to be the best handheld gaming PC, but it can be far more than just a portable gaming console. A docking station allows you to expand the available ports, storage, and display options for your Deck and this Sabrent model is also compatible with the Asus ROG Ally. Be quick though, as this deal is only live for a limited time.

The Sabrent 7-in-1 Steam Deck docking station is one of the more complete options currently available, thanks to the aforementioned 4K display, Ethernet, and storage expansion options. On top of these, you get dual USB-A 3.2 ports, a single USB 2.0 port, and a single 90W USB-C charging port.

The price is currently $69.99 on Amazon, that’s a $10 saving over the current $79.99 MSRP. This might not seem like a huge saving initially, but price history shows that this exact model doesn’t go on sale too often, and this deal matches the lowest-ever price it’s been available for directly from Amazon.

This docking station not only allows you to display your Steam Deck while charging but also allows you to hook up the handheld to your TV like a traditional console. The added ports make it easier to connect 2.4GHz or wired peripherals so you can use a controller or keyboard and mouse.

The Sabrent dock includes PowerDelivery 3.0, meaning it can effectively charge your Steam Deck or any USB-C device connected to it, all running through the original USB-C port on the handheld and using your original Steam Deck power adaptor. However, when drawing power only from your handheld, the power supplied to ports is heavily reduced.

Once your docking station is acquired, you can check out the best Steam Deck games to play, with all games on our list hand-picked and tested so you know they run great on Valve’s handheld. You can also check our picks for the best Steam Deck dock, if you want to explore your options.