Steam Deck sale gives you Valve verified hits for 75% off

The Steam Deck sale on Humble gives you Valve-verified FPS and RPG games like Deathloop, The Witcher, Wolfenstein, Prey, and Doom for up to 75% off.

Humble is hosting a big Steam Deck sale right now, offering Valve-verified FPS and RPG games for up to 75% off, with Doom, Prey, Dishonored, The Witcher 3, and Deathloop among the discounted modern classics available to play on the go. There are also some rock-solid indie hits and great retro games in here, too, so if you’re looking to stock up your handheld with the best Steam Deck games, but save some cash at the same time, this one is definitely for you.

There’s a lot to choose from here, with stacks of Bethesda, CDPR, and horror games going on Humble for dirt cheap. When you make a purchase, you’ll receive a Steam key to redeem on Valve’s storefront, and you can then add your game onto your Steam Deck. Remember, each of these are verified for the handheld, which means they run smoothly and offer peak, gaming-on-the-go performance. Here are some of the best deals you can get in the Steam Deck sale:

  • Doom 2016 – $4.99 USD (£3.74 GBP)
  • Dishonored Definitive Edition – $4.99 USD (£3.99 GBP)
  • Prey 2017 – $7.49 USD (£4.99 GBP)
  • Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus – $5.99 USD (£3.74 GBP)
  • The Witcher 3 Complete Edition – $14.99 USD (£10.49 GBP)
  • Deathloop – $19.79 USD (£16.49 GBP)
  • The Evil Within 2 – $8.99 USD (£4.99 GBP)
  • Hotline Miami – $2.49 USD (£1.74 GBP)
  • House Flipper – $12.49 USD (£10.49 GBP)
  • Gang Beasts – $7.99 USD (£5.99 GBP)
Cyberpunk 2077 is also on sale, for $29.99 USD (£24.99 GBP). However, this will provide you with a code for GOG, not Steam, so you won’t be able to transfer your purchase to the Steam Deck. You can find the complete Steam Deck sale and get yourself some bargains here.

Alternatively, try some of the other best free Steam games if you want to really save some cash, or maybe the best upcoming games for 2023, some of which will be making their way to Valve’s superlative handheld.

