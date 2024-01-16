Is Skyrim Steam Deck compatible? There is no end of ways to play Skyrim, with it even becoming a meme within the community. When it comes to the Steam Deck, it’s yet another platform that runs Skyrim very well.

It should be no surprise that one of the best handheld gaming PCs – the Steam Deck – is more than capable of offering great performance in Skyrim. Given the game’s relatively small file footprint, compared to modern games, you won’t need to worry too much about your storage space either.

Yes! Skyrim holds a verified rating for the Steam Deck, meaning you can expect a great experience with no altering of controls or graphics needed.

Unlike many other Steam Deck games, there isn’t any way to change the Skyrim graphical settings on the fly. This means you’re stuck with the base performance of the game, but the good news is that this is a rock-solid 60 fps with great visuals.

While it can be tricky finding the sweet spot for performance on the Steam Deck, Skyrim does all the work for you, and the only options you can edit are for the display, mainly with the HDR capabilities if you’re using a Steam Deck OLED.

Skyrim is the perfect example of how Valve’s portable powerhouse can breathe new life into games and there are plenty of other older titles that would benefit from Steam Deck optimization.

Coming in at just 17.74GB, you won’t need to do too much shifting around to fit Skyrim on your Deck. However, if you are struggling for space, check out one of the best microSD cards for Steam Deck to make sure you are covered.

