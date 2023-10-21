Is Lord of the Rings Return to Moria Steam Deck compatible? You won’t have to walk through the depths of Mordor to play Lord of the Rings Return to Moria on the go, however, the latest Middle Earth adventure won’t be coming to the Steam platform. Getting the upcoming Lord of the Rings title to run will be a long-expected journey, as there are a lot of extra steps needed to get the game running on the precious PC gaming handheld.

The Lord of the Rings Return to Moria system requirements only ask for 20GB of your handheld’s install space, before you can return to Middle Earth and reclaim the land of Moria in the name of the dwarves. While that’s not as demanding as most PC games, picking up the best microSD card for Steam Deck will help make sure you have plenty of storage space, especially if you have the 64GB model of the PC gaming handheld.

Is Lord of the Rings Return to Moria Steam Deck compatible?



Yes, Lord of the Rings Return to Moria is playable on the Steam Deck, however, the Epic Games Store is required as the game is not available on Steam.

While a plethora of other licensed Lord of the Rings games can be found on the Steam platform, Lord of the Rings Return to Moria won’t be joining them. The latest game, to be based on Tolkien’s well-beloved fantasy world of Middle Earth, is exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

In order to get Lord of the Rings Return to Moria up and running on the Steam Deck, you’ll need to install the Epic Games Store onto your handheld. By downloading the Epic Games Store, which can be achieved through the Heroic Games Launcher, you can get to cultivating the resources of Moria and building a vast array of weapons, structures, and resources, without issue.

As the Lord of the Rings Return to Moria won’t be coming to Steam, we don’t if it’ll become one of the best Steam Deck games, or how it will run on the Valve handheld. However, it’s likely that exploring the world of Middle Earth will be a straight-through process on the handheld, as system requirements suggest the game can run on most low-end rigs.

If you aren’t a hardened Lord of the Rings fan, our best crafting games guide is full of games that are perfect for those looking to scratch that survival itch. If you’ve already got plenty to play, picking up one of the best Steam Deck docks can help fully unlock the potential of your PC gaming handheld.