Steam Deck no longer a Top 10 seller

Since the Steam Deck launched, the high-powered PC gaming handheld has continuously been a part of the Top Selling products on Steam globally. Week in and week out, the Valve handheld has always managed to retain its place within the top 10 sellers, even amongst the most-popular PC games of any given month. However, the Steam Deck has finally begun to fall down the top sellers list.

The Steam Deck is one of the earliest PC gaming handhelds available, and since its release, it has continually been one of the best ways to play your Steam library on the go. While its popularity hasn’t seemed to waver, the Steam Deck’s spot in the global Steam Top Sellers list has. Before September 26, the Steam Deck remained in the top 10 sellers globally, however, from September 26 to October 3, the Steam Deck went down to 11th place, and went down to a further 15th place the following week.

As of now, the handheld currently sits at 15th place on the global top-selling list, just below the free-to-play DOTA 2, and above Hunt: Showdown. While the Steam Deck has fallen out of the top 10 of the global Top Sellers list, it’s not unsurprising. A Steam Deck is an expensive piece of hardware, regardless of which version you’re looking to buy. PC games such as Baldur’s Gate 3 which cost $59.99, a fraction of a PC gaming handheld, are likely to sell more copies than the Steam Deck. In the time since the Steam Deck launched back in early 2022, competitors have also entered the fray, such as the ASUS ROG Ally, or the Lenovo Legion Go. Giving people more options to play their PC games on the go besides the Valve device. Rumors surrounding the anticipated Steam Deck refresh could also mean that prospective buyers are now holding out, awaiting whatever updated version may soon be on its way.

Regardless, in the UK, the Steam Deck still proudly sits amongst the best-selling products on Steam. Currently, at number four on the list. The handheld sits just above the latest in the Call of Duty franchise, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, and below the previously mentioned Baldur’s Gate 3. In the US, the Steam Deck has re-entered the top sellers, sitting at number six, just above Cyberpunk 2077.

While the handheld falling out of the top 10 sellers globally on Steam, could be cause for concern, there are no signs of slowing down for the PC gaming handheld. With Certified Refurbished units being available on the Steam storefront, and the big 3.5 update bringing a plethora of firmware updates, to the biggest PC games of the year running on the device, there’s never been a more exciting time to have the Steam Deck as part of your personal PC gaming setup.

