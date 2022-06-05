This Elden Ring mod adds a Binley Mega Chippy battle

There are many fantastic Elden Ring mods on PC that can add really useful tweaks and features, like randomised enemy encounters for new challenges or seamless co-op multiplayer. This Elden Ring mod, on the other hand, adds a giant Binley Mega Chippy for you to fight.

YouTuber ToastedShoes does a lot of mod-related videos, including a whole series titled ‘Elden Ring but ruined by mods’ – the most recent of which includes boss battles against Bowser and a buff Toad, a quest for Amy Rose, and Big Bird proving to be more terrifying than the dragon he’s replacing.

ToastedShoes posted their latest discovery on Reddit, which is an impressive Elden Ring mod that replaces the towering Walking Mausoleums with, well, beloved TikTok and meme star the Binley Mega Chippy. So it’s essentially a Walking Chippy instead. As usual, if you want to visit this respectable eating establishment, you’ll have to take out the legs first so it crashes to the ground. That’s pretty normal for a Coventry takeaway.

You can check out the video below, including Homer Simpson riding on Slinky Dog in a desperate attempt to order fish and chips.

If you want to visit Binley Mega Chippy in a slightly more relaxing environment, it’s also available in The Sims 4 as a working restaurant mod.

