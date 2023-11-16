Is Warhammer: Age Of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin Steam Deck compatible? Grabbing fourth your faction of champions, or villainous warlords, and conquering the land of Ghur will be a straight forward process on the Steam Deck. The latest game to set in the expansion world of Warhammer is playable on the Valve handheld, however, as we get closer to the game’s launch, it hasn’t yet been officially checked for compatibility.

The Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin system requirements only call for 24GB of install space, before you can lead your faction to glory, which isn’t a lot by today’s standards. Picking up one of the best microSD cards for Steam Deck will still ensure you have enough storage space to download the latest game set in the expansive Warhammer universe, especially if you’re wielding the 64GB version of the PC gaming handheld.

Yes, Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin is playable on the Steam Deck, but it hasn’t yet been checked for compatibility by Valve.



Currently, Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin hasn’t yet been checked for compatibility by Valve, however, it’s likely it will receive a ‘playable’ or ‘verified’ commendation post-launch.

According to YouTube Channel Malice Speedwagon, footage of the game running on the Steam Deck revealed that with all the in-game graphical settings set to ‘low’, the game sits between 30fps to 60fps, yet it still plays pretty well on the handheld. Until we can get our own hands on the latest real-time strategy game, we’ll have to judge for ourselves whether its performance holds up for the full release.

On the Steam platform, previous games in the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar series, like Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground, are classified as playable for the Valve handheld. The game narrowing misses a fully verified commendation, due to factors like some in-game text being illegible on the handheld’s 1280 x 800 px display. Though we can only speculate for now, this issue is likely to persist with Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin, due to the nature of it being a combat strategy game, which can involve a lot of action going on at the same instance.

The Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin release date is just on the horizon, so it won’t be long until you can conquer the Realm of Ghur. We don’t know for sure if this new Warhammer title will end up on our best Steam Deck games list, but we have plenty of other recommendations that play perfectly on the go.