You can win a free Steam Deck OLED just by watching The Game Awards

While there is plenty of hype for The Game Awards 2024 – and a fair bit of controversy – one thing that is becoming somewhat of an annual tradition is the giving away of Steam Decks. This year, 100 1TB Steam Deck OLED models can be won, and all you have to do is watch the marathon awards ceremony live.

During last year’s event, the OG Steam Deck was given out to lucky winners every minute, as long as they were watching The Game Awards live, but it appears a different format will be in play this year, with the 1TB Steam Deck OLED as a prize. When we reviewed the Steam Deck OLED we were mightily impressed by the fact it was more than just a simple screen upgrade and deemed it a must-buy over the predecessor.

Geoff Keighley has tweeted some sparse details surrounding the giveaway, noting that 100 1TB Steam Deck OLED models are to be given away. He included a Gleam.io link alongside the post, but there is currently no way to enter as the competition doesn’t start until The Game Awards begin.

It should be noted that there is a list of eligible countries listed, and while it is expansive, there will be plenty of ineligible nations, so make sure you’re not entering with no chance of winning.

What’s unclear at this point is whether you’ll actually need to be watching The Game Awards in order to win, as the competition is running through Gleam as I’ve already alluded to. It could be that this year Geoff is taking a different route but I would be surprised if tuning in, even if it’s just to tick off a Gleam task, isn’t a requirement.

The tweet announcing the competition tags the official Steam Deck account, but according to the Gleam terms and conditions, the competition is sponsored by Ola Balola LLC, which appears to just be the parent company of The Game Awards.

You can tune into The Game Awards on Thursday, December 7 from 4.30 PM PT / 7.30 PM ET or on Friday, 8 December at 12.30 AM for those in the UK.

In the meantime, you can check out The Game Awards sale on Steam to bag some of the potential winners for a fraction of their typical price.