Here’s how to play Steam Deck Xbox games, including Halo 5

How to play Steam Deck Xbox games, including Halo 5 and Fable 2

It’s now possible to play Steam Deck Xbox games, thanks to Microsoft. For anyone with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription – which includes the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta – the publisher now provides instructions on how to get it running on Steam Deck, so both Halo Infinite and Halo 5 now run on Valve’s console.

Despite a massive amount of games being playable on the Steam Deck, there are a few major games that just won’t. While there are around 26 Xbox games verified for Steam, Halo Infinite and Gears 5 are not among them. While the Steam versions of these games still don’t work on Valve’s console, there is a workaround for anyone with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Furthermore, one of the biggest benefits for PC owners with the Ultimate version of Game Pass is the ability to stream Xbox games on the cloud – even games that still aren’t available on PC, such as Halo 5, Fable 2, or Perfect Dark Zero. Thanks to the work of the Xbox Cloud Gaming team, all of these games are now playable on Steam Deck.

There’s a detailed walkthrough on how to do it on the Microsoft Edge subreddit, as posted by the official team. It boils down to installing the beta branch of Edge on the Steam Deck, adding it to Steam, and then pasting a couple of lines into the Konsole and launch options. It seems pretty straightforward, and the team has even provided some artwork to make it look all official.

Xbox Cloud Gaming has been steadily improving when running through Microsoft Edge, so with games like Halo Infinite remaining unsupported for now and Windows not working so great on the system, this might be most people’s best bet.

Game Pass for PC Game Pass for PC Game Pass for PC Microsoft $9.99 $1 (first month) Subscribe Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.

Chris J Capel

Updated:

Chris is obsessed with FPS games, RPGs, Star Wars, and comic books. If Superman is in the headline then he probably wrote it.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"Here’s how to play Steam Deck Xbox games, including Halo 5","type":"news","category":"gaming-hardware"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"","genre":"","title":"Gaming hardware","genres":[]}}}}
Read More
Best SSD for gaming
How to build a gaming PC
Best gaming CPU