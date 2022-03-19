Here’s how to play Steam Deck Xbox games, including Halo 5

It’s now possible to play Steam Deck Xbox games, thanks to Microsoft. For anyone with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription – which includes the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta – the publisher now provides instructions on how to get it running on Steam Deck, so both Halo Infinite and Halo 5 now run on Valve’s console.

Despite a massive amount of games being playable on the Steam Deck, there are a few major games that just won’t. While there are around 26 Xbox games verified for Steam, Halo Infinite and Gears 5 are not among them. While the Steam versions of these games still don’t work on Valve’s console, there is a workaround for anyone with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Furthermore, one of the biggest benefits for PC owners with the Ultimate version of Game Pass is the ability to stream Xbox games on the cloud – even games that still aren’t available on PC, such as Halo 5, Fable 2, or Perfect Dark Zero. Thanks to the work of the Xbox Cloud Gaming team, all of these games are now playable on Steam Deck.

There’s a detailed walkthrough on how to do it on the Microsoft Edge subreddit, as posted by the official team. It boils down to installing the beta branch of Edge on the Steam Deck, adding it to Steam, and then pasting a couple of lines into the Konsole and launch options. It seems pretty straightforward, and the team has even provided some artwork to make it look all official.

We worked closely with our friends at Valve to support #Xcloud #XboxGamePass through Microsoft Edge for the Steam Deck. https://t.co/NIuHCJtXMR pic.twitter.com/Jr4JPQSbFC — Catherine Gluckstein (@CJGluckstein) March 18, 2022

Xbox Cloud Gaming has been steadily improving when running through Microsoft Edge, so with games like Halo Infinite remaining unsupported for now and Windows not working so great on the system, this might be most people’s best bet.

Game Pass for PC Game Pass for PC Microsoft $9.99 $1 (first month) Subscribe Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.