There are “no plans” to bring Halo 5 to PC

We’ve got ourselves a saga going here at PCGamesN, as headlines including ‘Halo 5 isn’t coming to PC, sorry‘, ‘Halo 5 could be coming to PC‘, and ‘Halo 5 is still not coming to PC‘ published through the years can attest. But it’s a different era now, with the Master Chief Collection running strong and more Halo games on Steam, right? That still doesn’t mean we’re getting Halo 5 on PC.

References to Halo 5 for PC appeared this week as part of the Nvidia Geforce Now leaks. Broadly, the GPU manufacturer has confirmed these leaks are accurate, but represent many placeholder names. Now, folks from 343 Industries have stepped in to confirm that, sadly, there’s no chance of a Halo 5 port at this time.

“Maybe this was for ‘H5: Forge’ but I can confirm there are no plans to bring H5 to PC,” community director Brian Jarrard says on Twitter. “We know there’s some demand for it, but as we’ve stated before, not in the cards as the studio is fully focused on Infinite and MCC. Will never say never, but nothing underway currently.”

You’ll just have to drown your sorrows in a pile of Halo Infinite-branded Pringles for now.

