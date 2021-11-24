Steam autumn sale start time – here’s when the discounts drop

The Steam autumn sale is almost upon us, so get those wallets and purses at the ready. Valve already confirmed the remaining 2021 Steam sale dates, but it wasn’t clear until now exactly when the next big batch of discounts would arrive.

Handily, SteamDB has the answer. The database site has confirmed when Steam should be throwing open the doors to its next big quarterly sale on Twitter, and it’s just a few hours away as of writing. The Steam autumn sale start time is 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT on November 24. As we already know, the sale will run until November 30, so you’ll have the better part of a week to grab the games and goodies you’re set on for less. There’s also a handy countdown timer here if you’re keen to keep your beady eyes fixed on that today.

It’s not clear just yet what’ll be featured in the Steam autumn sale, as we won’t see the spread until the event goes live on the platform. We do know from previous years and seasonal sales, though, that we can expect to see a really wide range of the best PC games discounted.

Last year, for example, we saw the Assassin’s Creed series on offer for 80% off, the Hitman series discounted by a whopping 84%, and a bunch of Star Wars games going for cheaper (including Squadrons at 40% off) among plenty of other things.

While these kinds of titles won’t necessarily be discounted again this year, Steam’s seasonal sales are always a great time to pick up some wonderful titles for a lot less than their regular prices, so if you’re in the market for some new PC games to try, do go have a dig around when it’s live.

If your eye is fixed a little further on the horizon, the next Steam seasonal sale – the winter edition – is set for December 22. We also have a rundown of the upcoming PC games to watch out for if you’re excited for new treats coming up over the next year or so.