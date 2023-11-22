The Steam Awards are here, so start voting for your 2023 GOTY

With The Game Awards around the corner, you don’t want to forget about The Steam Awards, which let you vote on some of your favorite games from this year on Valve’s ever-present platform. Between Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, Baldur’s Gate 3, Resident Evil 4, Diablo 4, Armored Core 6, and too many more to add to this intro, your choices for what the best Steam games have been in 2023 are well and truly stacked.

We all use Steam a lot for our games, so now’s that time to look back at your most played games that came out this year and decide what the best PC games are. This is where The Steam Awards 2023 come in, as the Valve platform’s best games get voted on by you, the community, and we all collectively decide what was the best game of the year, among many other categories.

The Steam Awards 2023

There are 11 categories for this year’s The Steam Awards to choose between, all of which end their voting with the close of the Steam autumn sale this year, so you’ve got until Tuesday, November 28. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Here are your choices:

Game of the Year

VR Game of the Year

Labor of love

Best game on Steam Deck

Better with friends

Outstanding visual style

Most innovative gameplay

Best game you suck at

Outstanding story-rich game

Sit back and relax

The Steam Awards have always been a bit of fun, mind you, but I do appreciate looking at what we’ve played in the last year in a more humorous light. Awards aren’t the be-all and end-all, sure, so don’t worry too much if your favorite indie gem of the year doesn’t make the list either. You can start voting here.

