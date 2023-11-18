The Steam autumn sale is about to start. That’s right; just when you thought it was safe to go back onto the Steam store as Halloween fades into the distance, Valve prepares to unleash its scariest weapon – bargains. All those games on your Steam wishlist, the biggest and best games of 2023, and all those classic old games that you’ve been pondering picking up. As the official teaser for the event arrives, we already know that there are some big names lined up for discounts, so let’s see what’s in store.

The autumn Steam sale trailer, which you can watch just below, features sixteen games, and it’s a pretty safe bet that all of them will boast offers during the event. Almost certainly the standout of the bunch is Starfield, the long-awaited space game from Elder Scrolls, Skyrim, and Fallout makers Bethesda. While it’s available to PC Game Pass subscribers, you might be contemplating a Steam copy to take easier advantage of the best Starfield mods.

Speaking of Bethesda, The Elder Scrolls Online is also featured, or you can take your interstellar adventures in a different direction and grab a copy of 2023’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. If you’re looking to play the hero, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is one of the best superhero games and also swings into the lineup.

One of the most emotionally charged story games can be yours in The Last of Us Part I, while Sons of the Forest takes a rather different spin on the apocalyptic survival genre that’s great with friends. For more of the best co-op games, there are the likes of Valheim, Terraria, and Deep Rock Galactic – all three spectacular fun in their own right, and all heartily endorsed by us here at PCGamesN.

Think you could survive being stranded on an ocean planet? Subnautica tasks you with doing just that, and the result is one of the most memorable (and, at times, terrifying) survival games on PC. Think you could survive keeping an entire colony alive on a remote planet instead? Prove it in Rimworld, one of Steam’s top-rated games, boasting a whopping 98% user score across over 143,000 ratings.

There’s even more to be found in the trailer, such as the glorious ‘World of Assassination’ that is Hitman 3, giving you complete freedom to cause chaos in a stunning spread of clockwork worlds, each primed and ready for you to pick them apart by the very gears. Or PC gaming’s most trustworthy stalwart, American Truck Simulator – you just can’t beat the blissful peace of hauling an 18-wheeler across the States.

Steam autumn sale 2023 start time

The Steam autumn sale starts Tuesday, November 21 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT / 7pm CET and ends Tuesday, November 28 at the same time. Want to get an early sample? Valve has a delicious amuse-bouche to get your taste buds tingling, as Half-Life is free right now.

If that’s not enough, we’ve picked out even more of the best free Steam games for your perusal, along with the best Black Friday deals for everything related to gaming. You’ll also want to get up to speed on Steam family sharing, which lets you spread your game library across the whole household.

Follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides.