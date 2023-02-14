Steam sale gives you $400 worth of games for the price of one

There’s a huge new Steam sale on, where you can bag $400 USD worth of games all for the price of one, with FPS hits like Doom, Dusk, and Turok up for grabs, alongside the classic RPG game series Baldur’s Gate. On top of that, almost everything in the bundle is compatible with Steam Deck. So, if you’re looking to bag some of the best PC games on the cheap, now’s your chance.

The Killer Bundle 25 offers, as you may have guessed, 25 PC games for the matching price of just $25 (or £25 GBP). All told, there’s around $400 USD (£375 GBP) worth of great games in here, including some absolute must-haves like retro-style FPS game Dusk and open-world survival sim Breathedge.

You can check out the complete list below:

From Space

Breathedge

River City Girls

Police Stories

Doom 64

Arise

Patron

Dusk

Turok

Turok 2

The Game of Life 2

Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition

Baldur’s Gate 2 Enhanced Edition

Change

Desolate

The Hong Kong Massacre

Warhammer 40k Mechanicus

Death and Taxes

Lair of the Clockwork God

Amid Evil

Just Die Already

I Am Fish

Golf Gang

Hypnospace Outlaw

Dark Deity

Dusk, Doom, Turok, and Baldur’s Gate may be familiar to you already, but we’d definitely recommend the horror game Desolate, and also the John Woo-inspired shoot-’em-up Hong Kong Massacre. Warhammer 40k Mechanicus is also worth a look, a superb turn-based strategy game with typically brilliant Warhammer visual design. In short, you’ve got a lot to choose from.

You need to purchase the Killer Bundle 25 through Fanatical, but after that, all the games activate via Steam. As an added bonus, 22 of your new games are compatible with the handheld Steam Deck, so if you’ve got a long journey coming up, you definitely won’t be bored. You can pick up the Killer Bundle 25 here.

Take a look at some great free Steam games if you're hunting for an even bigger bargain. Alternatively, start planning your gaming year with all the best upcoming games set to arrive in 2023.