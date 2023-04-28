Sega Steam sale gives you its hottest modern hits for cheap

A Sega Steam sale celebrating Golden Week is offering you plenty of awesome adentures from one of the most well-known publishers out there. With big discounts meaning you can pick up the likes of Sega’s best RPG games including Yakuza, Persona, and Judgement, along with the likes of Sonic Frontiers, Two Point Hospital, and Civ 6 contender Humankind at cheap prices on Steam, you won’t want to miss out on these deals.

JRPG games don’t come more stylish than Persona, and with the three biggest entries now on PC you can grab the mammoth Persona 5 Royal at more than a third off, or pick up a similarly discounted bundle containing both Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden to see why this series blending high school simulator with turn-based RPG has become so popular.

Also burgeoning from the niche corners of Japanese game importers to huge mainstream success are the Yakuza games, now rebranded in line with their Japanese equivalents as Like a Dragon. If you’ve ever been tempted by these story-driven, character-rich action-adventure games but don’t know where to start, 2023’s feudal Japan spin-off Like A Dragon Ishin is an explosive, ridiculous adventure that beckons you with 25% off.

There’s also some nice discounts on Like A Dragon’s detective-themed spin-off Judgment (30% off) and its sequel Lost Judgment (35% off). Elsewhere, fans of classic management games such as Theme Hospital should leap at the opportunity to pick up its superb spiritual successor Two Point Hospital, made by veterans from the original game’s developer Bullfrog, at a whopping 75% discount.

Fans of 4X games like Civilization 6 should give Humankind a look, and at 70% off the game’s premium edition now’s a great time to do so, with the Para Bellum wonders pack also free to claim for a limited time. Of course it wouldn’t be a Sega sale without Sonic discounts, so you can grab the bizarre yet brilliant open-world game Sonic Frontiers for a third off if you’ve been wary of shelling out full price to find out what you make of it.

Sega Steam sale discounts

Here are the top discounts in the Sega Steam sale:

Persona 5 Royal – $38.99 / £32.49 (35% off)

Persona 3 Portable + Persona 4 Golden – $28.48 / £25.63 (29% off)

The Yakuza Collection – $34.98 / £27.98 (75% off)

Like A Dragon: Ishin! – $44.99 / £41.24 (25% off)

Judgment – $27.99 / £24.49 (30% off)

Lost Judgment – $38.99 / £32.49 (35% off)

Judgment Collection – $82.15 / £69.56 (37% off)

Sonic Frontiers – $46.89 / £36.84 (33% off)

Two Point Hospital – $7.49 / £6.24 (75% off)

Two Point Hospital Full Health Collection – $43.89 / £33.99 (62% off)

Humankind Premium Edition – $28.97 / £23.02 (70% off)

The Sega Steam sale is live now and ends May 10, so if you’re tempted, head over now to check out the deals for yourself.

