These discounted SteelSeries Arena 3 speakers are an absolute steal

Multi-input toggling, Bluetooth capabilities and 4-inch drivers for powerful audio all feature as part of the Arena 3s audio experience.

SteelSeries Arena 3 gaming speakers deal
Chasing the best gaming audio doesn’t have to be an expensive task, and the SteelSeries Arena 3 speakers can deliver an immersive audio journey without breaking the bank, especially when they’re available right now for less than $100.

Quantifying criteria for the best computer speakers can be a tricky task as everyone’s needs are different, but the SteelSeries Arena 3 speakers present a case for being a great budget option that doesn’t ask for too much space in return. Better still, the Arena 3 speakers are on sale right now via Amazon or SteelSeries US for $99.99, a $30 saving over the MSRP.

The SteelSeries Arena 3 speakers are nothing if not versatile. Articulating stands means you have complete freedom over where each speaker can sit within your setup to fully immerse yourself in your games, making the most of the spatial surround sound.

Quick, multi-input toggling allows you to switch between your wired PC, wired headset, or Bluetooth connections in an instant while the 4-inch organic fiber drivers contained within each speaker bring powerful and clear audio, even when turned down low.

No subwoofer is needed, saving you from having to find or create the space for one, and while this may seem limiting on the audio front, it’s the perfect situation for minimalist gamers or anyone short on real estate.

Finally, you can tailor your experience via SteelSeries GG as the Arena 3 speakers are Sonar integration. Finding better purpose-built speakers for less than $100 would be hard, so jump on this deal while you still can.

