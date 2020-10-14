The best Stellaris mods

If navigating through all of the 2,000+ Crusader Kings II mods was easy, or if you found that the 4,000 or so EU4 mods wasn’t daunting enough, then we’ve got a bigger challenge for you. Stellaris, Paradox’s grand strategy 4X adventure boasts an entire galaxy of over 18,000 modifications. This game seems to lend itself more to user-generated content than its predecessors – both of which being around double Stellaris’ age but with far smaller mods scene.

Properly charting a course to the brightest of these luminaries while avoiding wasting one’s time on buggy or bland black holes is essential for anyone wanting to truly expand their Stellaris experience. As we’ve done in previous mods recommendations, the mods are generally divided into categories. In this case, we’ve looked at total conversion mods, mechanics mods, ‘immersion’ mods and finally cosmetics.

As usual, most mod choices are subjective so take this guide more as a means of how to search for mods rather than strictly which mods to get although we’ve done our best to feel our what some of the current favourites are.

Let’s take a quick survey of key sectors within the Stellaris mod galaxy.

Twilight Imperium

If you’re an old school, tabletop 4X space geek, you’ve played Twilight Imperium, with all of its fascinating and bizarre species, quirky rules, and the ability to claim the throne on Mecatol Rex and really cheese off the rest of the galaxy. Here you’ll get 17 pre-scripted empires and a number of other changes.

Compatible with 2.7.x versions.

Star Trek: New Horizons

Perhaps the most premier (and by far one of the most popular) mods today is this meticulous and immaculate total conversion of the Star Trek universe into Stellaris. Star Trek: New Horizons contains everything from graphics modifications to a deeply accurate Star Trek galaxy. An entire armada of true-to-canon ships is reproduced complete with modified components to match. Races, events, and even the User Interface will reflect this complete experience of immersing one’s self into the franchise. Not only are the major races available, but even some of the most remote and obscure empires are ready for the player to take on a galaxy-wide conquest or peaceful cooperation in their own Federation. This is the gold standard in Total Conversions and it’s encouraged to simply read over all of the features on their Paradox forum thread to see how total this mod is.

As a side note, if someone is wondering if there is a Star Wars equivalent to this amazing mod, the same team behind ST: NH has joined forces with those who had previously developed ‘Star Wars: Galaxy Divided’ and a new Total Conversion Mod for Star Wars is underway but not yet released. Keep an eye out for “Star Wars: Fallen Republic” coming soon from those two teams.

New Horizons is compatible with Stellaris 2.7.2

AlphaMod 2.7

Billing itself as an ‘unofficial expansion’ to Stellaris, this mod seeks to enhance the in-game universe to a whole different level. AlphaMods adds New buildings, mechanics, ship types, components, resources, policies, government types etc. are presented for the player. This is the one stop shop if one wants to remain in the Stellaris universe but not at the base ‘vanilla’ experience.

The benefit of having a complete overhaul mod such as this is that all of the components are guaranteed to work together towards a common and balanced experience. While the latest version is still in the alpha stages (no pun intended), hours and hours of enjoyment can be had on previous patches for Stellaris. Waiting for more features to come online is worth it for a fuller game experience.

Compatible with version 2.7.x – there are other mods for earlier versions of the game as well.

Dynamic Political Events

Sometimes all someone wants is to be able to experience a life force behind the sheer mechanisms of the Stellaris engine. As such, the Dynamic Political Events mod attempts to bring a level of personality to the game by presenting savoury political drama into the day to day life of running a Galactic Empire. With events tied to certain ethics, it also assures that the events are custom tailored to one’s choices helping to immerse the player into the beating heart of their space civilization.

They’ve partnered with another mod called Potent Events 2.0, and the two have been balanced to work together quite well, if you want to enhance the experience further. Fully compatible with all versions.

Gods and Guardians

From the mind that brought you “Alphamod” comes a quaint little mod that completely spruces up interactions with primitive worlds. From appearing as overbearing gods or faithful guardians, to even sending down mysterious monoliths to guide the flowering ethos of a new civilization (cue Strauss), the Gods & Guardians mod is a perfect little addition to help a player have a bit more fun with this sandbox of a strategy game. Will you institute a Prime Directive or enslave the lesser races? This mod allows you to decide complete with interesting events to guide you.

Compatible with version 2.7.x, but there are other mods for earlier versions.

Improved Space Battles (Collection)

A collection of different mods that improve balance in space battles as well as adds tons of new ships and super-weapons. A really necessary collection for added definition in the battle mechanics of Stellaris. According to its description (and my experience with it), ISB aims to tweak technological rates and engagement logic so that more “strategic wars” are possible during the mid game while setting up the end game for massive fleet vs fleet action. In my own playthroughs of this mod, the end game crises truly become forces to reckon with.

There is now a version that’s compatible with 2.7.x, along with legacy versions for 2.3 & 2.4/5.

~Glavius’s Ultimate AI

Those of us who have played Paradox games for so long have perhaps taken it for granted that our computer opponents are simply sub-par. Thankfully, this AI-tweaking mod seeks to finally add some life and vigour to rival civilizations. Rather than simply giving the AI flat bonuses as per the difficulty settings, it also seeks out to solve some of the AI’s crippling downward spirals such as economic mismanagement and passive early game expansion. It’s important to note that these changes will help enhance Sectors which run on AI as well.

Compatible up to Version 2.6.3, but we’re not 100% sure how well it works in 2.7.

Sins of the Prophets: Stellaris

Our resident strategy expert Joe is a passionate fan of the Halo universe, and you may have heard him talk about a particular mod for space RTS/4X Hybrid Sins of a Solar Empire. Titled Sins of the Prophets, it’s an overhaul mod that adds a Halo universe sheen to the game, and the development team behind that mod have created something similar for Stellaris.

SotP: Stellaris is at the time of writing just a ship-skin pack, essentially, but the team have hinted that once the feature set for the game stabilises they might think of doing a more comprehensive overhaul. For now, enjoy taking UNSC or Covenant-themed ships into battle. The team have also added in native support for other popular space combat themed mods.

Fully compatible up to Version 2.7.x

UI Overhaul 1080p Plus

Sometimes what you need is not integrating grandiose change to the mechanics but a simple improvement when it comes to the interface, and UI Overhaul 1080p Plus does exactly that. If you’re running at a higher resolution, this will give you a better, clearer custom ship designer, larger outliner, and using it won’t block achievements.

Compatible up to 2.6.3 at least, not sure about 2.7.x

Planetary Diversity

A prime example of cosmetic mods taking on a life of their own. Planetary Diversity seeds the galaxy with thirty new types of planets also brings about sweeping game mechanic changes that touches on other mod genres. This is one visual enhancement that also fundamentally changes how the game is played making this a genre busting tour de force of a mod.

Compatible with 2.7.x

Beautiful Universe 2.0

“They should have sent a poet.” Beautiful is too paltry of a word to describe the experience of this mod which adds actual images of space to enhance one’s visual experience. Compatible with any other mod, this is a must have to enjoy and is better experienced visually than reading an insufficient description of the experience of this mod. May not be compatible with the latest version.

Confirmed compatible up to 2.6.x.

Astronomical Emblem Pack

From Mass Effect to Dune to Total Annihilation to Half-Life to Star Trek and Star Wars; fictional, historical, and original emblems are now available for your empire. Ironman and multiplayer compatible, this allows a player to add that extra edge of individuality to their game. Grab it here.

HOW TO MOD STELLARIS

For those new to modding, changing the base game has never been easier thanks to the Steam Workshop: simply subscribe to the mod you want and it will automatically be downloaded into the Stellaris launcher. Here are some tips for first timers to help facilitate the experience:

Check if the mod is up to date with the most recent patch for Stellaris. Once a new expansion comes out you may have to wait a few days, weeks, or even months (for bigger mods), until the mod is updated. Thankfully, Stellaris will give you a warning if you’re about to load a mod that isn’t up to date. Also, each mod will tell you on the side menu if it requires certain DLC.

Hey, still want to play that favourite mod of yours but Stellaris’s latest update ruins your save game? You can always roll back your Stellaris version to continue your campaign. Check the mod pages on Steam or the Paradox forums on how to do this since it might be different for each mod and version of the game. If all else fails, ask in the comments threads for instructions!

Check if the mods you’ve selected are compatible with the other mods you’ve downloaded. This information is usually found on each mod’s page as they usually list which mods they are able to run with.

Remember that most mods are Ironman incompatible as they necessarily change balance. If you’re achievement hunting, you’ll need to find those mods that will tell you on their descriptions that they’re Ironman compatible.

Finally, sometimes it takes a while for the Stellaris interface to properly load the mod’s latest version. Check if you have auto-updates enabled for mods and then, if you’re unsure, simply relaunch the Stellaris launcher to check if all of the mods are present and up to date.

For mods too large for Steam, you can usually find their pages on the Paradox Forums and find the instructions on how to install from there. You can also google search large mod Wikis in order to find instructions.