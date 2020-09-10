Next week’s free game from Epic is a Tim Burton-esque adventure game

Another week, another selection of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. Next week’s game has been revealed, and while it’s a lower-key title, you should still keep an eye out. Here, lemme drop my serious news voice in favour of something more ‘I like videogames’ – Stick it to the Man is good and you should play it.

Stick it to the Man is a narrative-driven hybrid of adventure games and platformer games, built in a similar Tim Burton-esque tone to early Double Fine titles like Psychonauts. You’re Ray, a guy who gets drawn into a conspiracy after gaining the ability to read minds. Oh, and everything’s in a papercraft world populated by stickers. Hence the, er, ‘sticking’ it to the man and all.

Stick it to the Man will be available from the usual Epic Games Store promotion page starting September 17 at 8:00 PDT / 11:00 EDT / 16:00 BST, when it replaces this week’s selection of Railway Empire and Where the Water Tastes Like Wine.

Check out the trailer – and a fine slice of Kenny Rogers – below.

Check out some free Steam games or free GOG games if you need to fill out your libraries on other platforms, too.