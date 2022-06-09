Stormgate is a new RTS game from ex Blizzard and StarCraft devs

Stormgate is a brand new free-to-play RTS game from Frost Giant Studios, a group of ex Blizzard and StarCraft devs that includes “three player open-ended co-op” as well as 3-on-3 multiplayer matches. The game is built in Unreal Engine 5 and is very evocative of Blizzard’s beloved StarCraft strategy series.

The announcement trailer shows someone talking to a small robot drone, who is scanning environments to create holographic reconstructions of several statues and other structures. As the hologram is formed, shards of metal fly together and form a large shield with a crystal in the centre, but as the shield is picked up a large winged demon flies in and attacks the researcher. At the last moment, a mech suit with a jetpack flies in and unloads a hail of bullets into the demon, before firing off a final missile salvo and carrying the researcher off into the sky.

Production developer Tim Morten describes the titular Stormgates as “portals that open during massive solar storms that unleash the infernal host on future Earth.”

You can check out the trailer below:

