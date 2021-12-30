Square Enix claims Stranger of Paradise’s DLC missions “won’t be available separately”

Square Enix has claimed that the three previously announced Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin DLC missions will actually be exclusive to the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game and “won’t be available separately”. However, the good news is that this claim may be inaccurate – or at least, very poorly worded.

If there’s one sure way to annoy a fanbase, it’s by saying that DLC is exclusively available as either a pre-order bonus or with some specific version of a game – and won’t be available to buy or access outside of those versions. Square Enix did this earlier this year with Spider-Man being exclusive to Avengers on PS4/PS5, now it says that Stranger of Paradise’s DLC missions will be exclusive to the Digital Deluxe Edition.

In the tweet below, the publisher suggests that the Final Fantasy Origin missions Trials of the Dragon King, Wanderer of the Rift, and Different Future will only be available in this version, and even throw in “pre-order” to rub salt in the wound harder. “These missions won’t be available separately”, the tweet states.

Fortunately, this story has a happy ending, as these missions will actually be available in Stranger of Paradise’s season pass – which is included in the deluxe edition. The missions merely cannot be bought individually. Fans were quick to point this out, although, as of the time of writing Square Enix still hasn’t corrected the poor wording of this tweet.

Whoever Tweeted that is wrong, because it says that the 3 missions are from the season pass which can be bought separately. The deluxe edition offers you this season pass as a bonus, so it is not exclusive to the digital deluxe edition. (Screenshots from PS store) pic.twitter.com/ePRgmFi6U6 — Dengo (@DENGOJIN) December 29, 2021

So to confirm, not only is Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin definitely coming to PC in March, these three extra DLC missions will be available to buy as part of the season pass – you don’t need to pre-order the Deluxe Edition just to get them, although they are included with it. The game will be an Epic Games Store exclusive, however, and that’s a whole ‘nother can of worms.