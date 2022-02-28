The Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin system requirements are finally here, and it looks like you won’t need a particularly powerful gaming PC to run it. Developed by Koei Tecmo rather than Square Enix, this modern retelling of the first Final Fantasy could become one of the best JRPGs on PC. So, mark your calendars for the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin’s release date of March 18.

You’ll need the most popular graphics card on Steam to get Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin up and running, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060. However, it’s important to note that you’ll need the 6GB version of the card, as the 3GB model won’t cut it. Looking to team red, an AMD Radeon RX 470 will do just fine. Partied up with the rest of the game’s minimum specs, you can expect performance in the ballpark of 30fps at 720p.

The jump to the recommended specs isn’t massive, and will net you a much sharper and smoother experience with 60fps at 1080p. We hope that the game will support AMD FSR or Nvidia DLSS, so users can easily boost fps. However, both of these technologies are unfortunately absent from the recent Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade PC port, so this may be wishful thinking.

Here are the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin system requirements:

Minimum

(720p / 30fps) Recommended

(1080p / 60fps) OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core i7-6700 AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i7-8700 RAM 8GB 16GB GPU AMD Radeon RX 470

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super VRAM 4GB 6GB Storage 80GB 80GB

