How long is Stray? It’s easy to lose track of time when you’re taking in all the sights and sounds of the big city, but we don’t blame you for wondering just how long this narrative-driven game will take to complete.

If you do want to get a paw up before you’ve even started, you should take a look at our Stray tips to ensure you land on all fours. While you’re there, be sure to check the Stray system requirements to ensure you won’t run into any problems. Once that’s all squared away, it’s time to answer that burning question: how long is Stray?

Stray length

Stray will take around five hours for most players to finish, and by most players, we mean the ones who won’t be hunting down every collectible and just want to experience the story. This is how long it took us to reach the credits when playing it for our Stray review.

The completionists among you are looking at around seven to eight hours of playtime, though your mileage will always vary in an action-adventure game geared towards exploration. For context, Annapurna Interactive, the developers of Stray, placed their estimate for finishing the game at around eight to ten hours.

This cyberpunk cat game is chock-full of collectibles that you can easily miss on your first playthrough. Thankfully, you won’t have to start a new game if you’re gunning for 100% completion because Stray is divided into twelve chapters, so if you’re planning on picking up anything you’ve missed – such as B-12’s memories, or the flowers for the gardener – you can simply restart a chapter from the beginning.

That said, if you’ve found yourself reaching Stray’s end credits faster than you’d like, why not make it harder and refine your route? The Stray achievement ‘I Am Speed’ requires you to complete the game in under two hours, and it’s the closest thing the game has to a speedrun challenge.

We hope this guide has shed some light on how long it’ll take you to complete Stray. If you’re just starting out on your journey across the Walled City, check out our guide on how to get inside the Stray Super Spirit laundromat which has an item you’ll want to trade with the Barterman.