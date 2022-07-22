How to get the Stray worker jacket and break into the factory

Clueless on where to get the Stray worker jacket? In order to break into the factory and steal the atomic battery for Clementine, you’ll have to enlist the help of Blazer. Unfortunately, Blazer’s bomber jacket and gold chain are quite distinctive, and he’ll need a disguise before he can escort you inside.

One part of Blazer’s disguise is the Stray worker jacket, which you’ll have to both locate and steal – cats don’t carry money, after all. This is certainly easier said than done. Midtown is the metropolitan cyberpunk heart of the Walled City, and key items can be missed amongst the hustle and bustle. Thankfully, the Stray worker jacket is hidden in plain sight, displayed in the window of the clothing shop on the corner of the main square just to the left of the police station.

Destroy the CCTV cameras and grab the cassette tape

As you might expect, you can’t just walk in and nab the Stray worker jacket while Ozi, the grumpy shopkeeper, is standing guard. This calls for a distraction, and the enormous boom box in the changing rooms at the back of the shop presents the perfect opportunity. It’s empty for the moment, but there’s a group of robots in Midtown that can help with that.

You can find the three unhappy robots loitering in the lobby of the residence. There’s a pile of cassette tapes at Simon’s feet, but you won’t be allowed to grab one until you destroy the three CCTV cameras that are installed throughout the residence.

The first is easy to spot – Miko is waving his arms and shouting at it – while the second is positioned directly opposite. You can reach both of these from the railing of the first floor. The third CCTV camera is a little trickier to find as it’s on the second floor, above the door by the stairs. To reach it, jump onto the shelf below the line of potted plants against the wall.

In order to destroy each CCTV camera, you’ll need to jump on them and then off again to see them immediately fall to the ground. Once all three CCTV cameras are destroyed, return to Simon to receive the cassette tape.

Steal the Stray worker jacket from the clothing shop

With the cassette tape in hand (or should that be paw?), you can begin your plan to steal the Stray worker jacket. Return to the clothing shop and insert the cassette tape into the boombox – if you’re wearing headphones, brace yourself for some extremely heavy bass.

Ozi will be forced to enter the changing rooms to switch off the boombox, leaving you free to slip past him and nab the Stray worker jacket from the shop window. By the time Ozi has killed the music, you’ll be long gone.

Return to Blazer and hand over the Stray worker jacket. It’s worth noting that you’ll be required to also hunt down the Stray worker hat before Blazer’s disguise is suitable enough to get into the factory.

That concludes our guide on how to get the Stray worker jacket. By this point in Stray, The Slums are far behind you, but why not check out our guides for the most optimal way to break into the Super Spirit laundromat and get the Stray poncho to help you easily secure Stray’s ‘I Am Speed’ achievements. Alternatively, have a read through our Stray review to discover how we found playing as a big cat in the big city.