How to get the Stray worker jacket and break into the factory

In order to sneak into the factory and steal the atomic battery for Clementine, you’ll need the Stray worker jacket as part of a clever disguise

Stray worker jacket: The orange tabby sat on a stool in the bar in Midtown with a robot in a rice hat on his left and a robot concealed in a cloak on his right, with the bartender wearing a tuxedo hat serving behind the bar.

Clueless on where to get the Stray worker jacket? In order to break into the factory and steal the atomic battery for Clementine, you’ll have to enlist the help of Blazer. Unfortunately, Blazer’s bomber jacket and gold chain are quite distinctive, and he’ll need a disguise before he can escort you inside.

One part of Blazer’s disguise is the Stray worker jacket, which you’ll have to both locate and steal – cats don’t carry money, after all. This is certainly easier said than done. Midtown is the metropolitan cyberpunk heart of the Walled City, and key items can be missed amongst the hustle and bustle. Thankfully, the Stray worker jacket is hidden in plain sight, displayed in the window of the clothing shop on the corner of the main square just to the left of the police station.

Stray worker jacket: Three mannequins in the window of the clothing shop in Midtown, two of which are wearing puffer jackets in yellow and green while the centre mannequin is sporting the red hi-viz worker jacket.

Destroy the CCTV cameras and grab the cassette tape

As you might expect, you can’t just walk in and nab the Stray worker jacket while Ozi, the grumpy shopkeeper, is standing guard. This calls for a distraction, and the enormous boom box in the changing rooms at the back of the shop presents the perfect opportunity. It’s empty for the moment, but there’s a group of robots in Midtown that can help with that.

You can find the three unhappy robots loitering in the lobby of the residence. There’s a pile of cassette tapes at Simon’s feet, but you won’t be allowed to grab one until you destroy the three CCTV cameras that are installed throughout the residence.

The first is easy to spot – Miko is waving his arms and shouting at it – while the second is positioned directly opposite. You can reach both of these from the railing of the first floor. The third CCTV camera is a little trickier to find as it’s on the second floor, above the door by the stairs. To reach it, jump onto the shelf below the line of potted plants against the wall.

Stray worker jacket: The location of the third CCTV camera on the second floor of the residence in Midtown, positioned above a door by a shelf of potted plants.

In order to destroy each CCTV camera, you’ll need to jump on them and then off again to see them immediately fall to the ground. Once all three CCTV cameras are destroyed, return to Simon to receive the cassette tape.

Steal the Stray worker jacket from the clothing shop

With the cassette tape in hand (or should that be paw?), you can begin your plan to steal the Stray worker jacket. Return to the clothing shop and insert the cassette tape into the boombox – if you’re wearing headphones, brace yourself for some extremely heavy bass.

Stray worker jacket: The boombox sat on a table by a leather couch in the changing rooms of the clothing shop in Midtown

Ozi will be forced to enter the changing rooms to switch off the boombox, leaving you free to slip past him and nab the Stray worker jacket from the shop window. By the time Ozi has killed the music, you’ll be long gone.

Return to Blazer and hand over the Stray worker jacket. It’s worth noting that you’ll be required to also hunt down the Stray worker hat before Blazer’s disguise is suitable enough to get into the factory.

