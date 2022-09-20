How to sign up for the Street Fighter 6 beta

Want to get into the Street Fighter 6 beta? At this point, almost everyone does since it’s easily one of the most anticipated fighting games. While we know the Street Fighter 6 roster available at launch, only eight of these fighters will be playable in the upcoming beta.

What’s more, the Street Fighter 6 beta includes crossplay between Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles. No matter where your friends are playing, you should be able to match up with them. The game modes on offer include online matches, tournaments, training mode, the new extreme battle mode, and even one or two of the classic Capcom arcade cabinets.

Street Fighter 6 beta release date

The Street Fighter 6 beta release date is October 7, 2022. The closed beta test is available to play until October 10, 2022.

How to get into the Street Fighter 6 beta

To get into the Street Fighter 6 beta, you can use this link to open the landing page and click the Apply for the Closed Beta Test button. In order to sign up, you need to create a Capcom ID. This is required because it enables players to matchmake using crossplay. If you already have one, just sign into your account.

From there, you need to answer a series of questions, including which platform you wish to use. Once you have chosen your platform and confirmed your application, you won’t be able to change it.

Street Fighter 6 beta roster

Capcom revealed all the characters you can play as in the Street Fighter 6 beta:

Ryu

Ken

Chun-Li

Guile

Luke

Jamie

Kimberly

Juri

After signing up, you should receive confirmation that you have applied to the Street Fighter 6 beta. You need to wait until October 5, 2022 at 4am BST, or October 4, 2022 at 11pm EDT / 8pm PDT to find out if you were successful. While you’re here, why not catch up on the latest news regarding the Street Fighter 6 release date, trailers, and everything else you need to know?