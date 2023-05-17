Is Street Fighter 6 crossplay?

Want to know if you can play Street Fighter 6 crossplay? Crossplay enables you to play with fighters on other platforms. Since SF6 is being released on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, this feature would give you more opponents to go up against in both casual and ranked play.

The fighting game can of course be played against AI bots, but there’s nothing better than dominating another real-life player. Street Fighter 5 had crossplay functionality, so we’d of course expect the same from Street Fighter 6. This is Capcom though, so you can never expect the obvious. Here’s what we know about Street Fighter 6 crossplay ahead of the game’s release date in early June.

Does Street Fighter 6 have crossplay?

Yes, Street Fighter 6 does feature crossplay functionality, so you will be able to take on friends or strangers across all platforms, including PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series S and X, and PC. Some players had crossplay connectivity issues in Street Fighter 5, but this feature can always be disabled in the menus.

You can jump in and test out this Street Fighter 6 crossplay in the upcoming Street Fighter 6 beta this weekend, but if you’d rather wait until the full release, take a look at our initial thoughts from the preview first. We’ve also got a rundown of every playable character on the Street Fighter 6 roster. With some classic fighters returning, you can already start to pick your main character.