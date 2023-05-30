Is Street Fighter 6 on Game Pass?

All the news on whether or not Street Fighter 6 is on Xbox Game Pass for those who wish to try before they buy or just want to play the single-player mode.

Street Fighter 6 Game Pass - a very golden-looking man with clear eyes grimacing. He is wearing a black beanie.
Dave Irwin

Published:

Street Fighter 6

Want to know if Street Fighter 6 is on Game Pass? Many people have different uses for Xbox Game Pass, with some using it to play games they would otherwise need to buy and others opting to try them out first to see if it’s for them. This is especially true for competitive games requiring many hours of practice to become the best of the best.

So given that fighting games have a relatively high skill ceiling, it can be difficult to see if Street Fighter 6 is for you without trying it for yourself unless, of course, you read our Street Fighter 6 review first. As it offers a rather sizeable Street Fighter 6 roster, you may be excited to try out lengthy World Tour mode and the purposefully designed Modern controls that aim to ease newcomers in with easy-to-input combos, particularly if this is your first Street Fighter game.

YouTube Thumbnail

Is Street Fighter 6 on Game Pass?

Sadly, Street Fighter 6 is not on Xbox Game Pass. There has also been no indication from either Capcom or Microsoft that the game would be coming to the digital service. Street Fighter 6 requires a Capcom ID account to play fully, so it’s unlikely that we’ll see it on Game Pass, at least for the time being.

The lack of Street Fighter 6 on Game Pass isn’t the end of the world for those who wish to try it before they buy, as the game does have a demo you can download on Steam. We recommend you check out the Street Fighter 6 system requirements to see if your PC can support a smooth frame rate. If you do decide to buy the game, see how the best characters in the Street Fighter 6 tier list fare against your friends and the competition online.

Dave is partial to a bit of Dark Souls or Monster Hunter Rise, and if he's not playing fighting games like Street Fighter, you'll find him taking out enemies with his beloved pets in Diablo or guiding Honkai Star Rail.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.